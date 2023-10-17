Two men arrested after cash box stolen during burglary at commercial premises in Preston
Two men have been arrested after a cash box was stolen during a burglary at a commercial premises in Preston.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 17th Oct 2023, 13:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 13:27 BST
Police were called to reports of a burglary at a commercial premises in Aqueduct Street at around 2am on Tuesday (October 17).
A cash box containing a small amount of money was stolen.
Two men were arrested nearby on suspicion of burglary after officers attended and searched the area.
A 51-year-old man and a 40-year-old man, both from Preston, remain in custody for questioning.