Two men have been arrested after a car smashed into a parked vehicle and a bus during a police chase in Blackburn.

A VW Golf smashed into a parked car and a bus on Accrington Road shortly at around 9.20am on Saturday (January 13).

The collision occurred during a police chase after the vehicle failed to stop for officers.

Two men were subsequently arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

They were both taken to hospital with "minor injuries," Lancashire Police said.

The back wheel of the VW Golf was ripped off due to the severity of the crash.

The front of the bus was also heavily damaged on the driver's side, according to eyewitness reports.