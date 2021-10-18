Nigel Scott, 58, from Preston, was found with serious head injuries in Clarendon Road East on December 27, 2020.

He was rushed to hospital for treatment but died in hospital the following day (December 28).

Two people were originally charged with his murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter in September this year (2021).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Butler, 33, fatally injured Mr Scott in the assault.

Marina Westlund, 26, admitted manslaughter on the basis that while she encouraged Butler to assault Mr Scott, she did not take part in any physical attack upon him.

Butler, of Walker Street, Preston was sentenced to 11 years in prison, with a further three years on licence.

Westlund, of Clarendon Road East, Blackburn, was sentenced to 45 months in prison.

Daniel Butler and Marina Westlund (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Det Insp Paul Langley, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: "This was a sustained and completely unprovoked attack on Mr Scott who does not appear to have been able to defend himself.

"Very sadly the injuries caused during that assault have led to his death.

"The entirety of the violence was unleashed by Butler. He was encouraged throughout by Westlund, who did nothing to stop it and in fact showed a clear desire for violence to be inflicted on Nigel Scott by Butler."

He added: "My thoughts remain with Mr Scott's loved ones who have conducted themselves with dignity throughout these proceedings.

Nigel Scott was found with serious head injuries in Clarendon Road East on December 27, 2020 (Credit: Lancashire Police)

"I hope that the sentences handed down today offers them some consolation for their loss."

Danny Scott, Nigel's son, said: "It's hard to know what to feel. I feel grief and hurt for the relationship we will never have but I feel anger for the way it was taken away.

"I grieve for all the different scenarios I go over in my head that will never now happen and I replay all the memories I have of him over and over in my head.

"It's a constant battle of never knowing and always wondering what his/our futures would have been."

June Scott, Nigel's mother, said: "Losing Nigel was a traumatic event that I will never fully recover from.

"He died so suddenly and in such a terrible way. Nobody deserves to die in that kind of way.

"Nigel was a good, kind man. He was gentle and caring and wouldn't intentionally hurt anyone.

"Nigel and I were very close and we thought the world of each other. I miss him so very much.

"This has left me with a broken heart.

"God bless my son Nigel."

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.