Two elderly people burgled by thief pretending to be from water board in Preston

A thief stole cash after tricking his way into the homes of two elderly people during distraction burglaries in Preston.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 11th Jul 2023, 17:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 17:04 BST

Two separate distraction burglaries were reported in the Ashton area on Monday (July 10).

A thief falsely claiming to be from the water board tricked his way into the homes of two elderly people.

Once inside, he stole small amounts of cash and property.

A thief stole cash after tricking his way into the homes of two elderly people in Preston (Photo by Pavel Danilyuk)A thief stole cash after tricking his way into the homes of two elderly people in Preston (Photo by Pavel Danilyuk)
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We want to reassure you that we are investigating these incidents and we also want to remind people to be extra vigilant.”

Police also issued advice to help protects residents and their homes:

- If in doubt, keep them out.

- Get into the habit of always locking your doors and using a chain or spy hole.

- Insist on checking the identity of the caller. If they are genuine, they won’t mind waiting or returning later.

- If checking their identity, use the phone number advertised online or in the phone book, never the number on their identity card. This could be fake. Close the door while you do this.

- For pre-planned appointments with utility companies, a password scheme can be set up.

- Remember, it is not rude to refuse letting a stranger into your home.

- If you feel threatened by a visitor to your home, always call 999. Anything non-urgent can be reported to 101 or online at https://orlo.uk/9MKNQ.