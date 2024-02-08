News you can trust since 1886
Two delivery drivers charged after sexually assaulting teenage girl in Preston

Two men have been charged after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted in Preston.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 8th Feb 2024, 14:08 GMT
Updated 8th Feb 2024, 14:09 GMT
Police were called to a report of a sexual assault as an address in the Ribbleton area shortly after 8.55am on Wednesday (February 7).

Officers found a teenage girl had been assaulted by two delivery drivers.

Two men were arrested following an investigation.

Sadnam Singh, 27, and Navjot Singh, 25, both from Wolverhampton, were later charged with sexual assault of a female.

Both were remanded to appear before Preston Magistrates Court on Thursday (February 8) where they were given conditional bail until March 7.

