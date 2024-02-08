Two delivery drivers charged after sexually assaulting teenage girl in Preston
Two men have been charged after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted in Preston.
Police were called to a report of a sexual assault as an address in the Ribbleton area shortly after 8.55am on Wednesday (February 7).
Officers found a teenage girl had been assaulted by two delivery drivers.
Two men were arrested following an investigation.
Sadnam Singh, 27, and Navjot Singh, 25, both from Wolverhampton, were later charged with sexual assault of a female.
Both were remanded to appear before Preston Magistrates Court on Thursday (February 8) where they were given conditional bail until March 7.