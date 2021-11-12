Two charged over death of one-year-old boy
Two people have been charged in connection with an investigation into the death of a one-year-old boy in Barrow-in-Furness.
Friday, 12th November 2021, 4:16 pm
Updated
Friday, 12th November 2021, 4:26 pm
Laura Castle, 38, from Barrow, has been charged with murder, said Cumbria Constabulary.
Scott Castle, 34, from Barrow, is accused of causing or allowing a person’s death.
Both have been remanded in police custody and will appear at South Cumbria Magistrates’ Court on Friday.
An investigation was launched after the youngster died in January this year.