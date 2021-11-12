Two charged over death of one-year-old boy

Two people have been charged in connection with an investigation into the death of a one-year-old boy in Barrow-in-Furness.

By Kim Pilling, PA
Friday, 12th November 2021, 4:16 pm
Updated Friday, 12th November 2021, 4:26 pm

Laura Castle, 38, from Barrow, has been charged with murder, said Cumbria Constabulary.

Scott Castle, 34, from Barrow, is accused of causing or allowing a person’s death.

Both have been remanded in police custody and will appear at South Cumbria Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

South Cumbria Magistrates’ Court

An investigation was launched after the youngster died in January this year.