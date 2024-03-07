Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men were arrested on suspicion of drugs and firearms offences after a police sting at Charnock Richard Services on the M6.

A police spokesperson said: "On Wednesday, officers from our Road Crime Team, stopped a vehicle on the M6 at Charnock Richard Services.

"Following a search under Section 23 the misuse of drugs act, around £7,000 in cash was located in the passenger footwell, along with a blank firing pistol.

"A 26-year-old man of no fixed abode and a 28-year-old man from Portsmouth have been arrested on suspicion of money laundering and possession of a firearm."