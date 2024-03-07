Breaking

Lancashire Police seize gun from men at M6 Charnock Richard Services

Two men armed with a gun were arrested after a police sting at the motorway services.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 7th Mar 2024, 11:47 GMT
Updated 7th Mar 2024, 12:18 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Two men were arrested on suspicion of drugs and firearms offences after a police sting at Charnock Richard Services on the M6.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: "On Wednesday, officers from our Road Crime Team, stopped a vehicle on the M6 at Charnock Richard Services.

"Following a search under Section 23 the misuse of drugs act, around £7,000 in cash was located in the passenger footwell, along with a blank firing pistol.

"A 26-year-old man of no fixed abode and a 28-year-old man from Portsmouth have been arrested on suspicion of money laundering and possession of a firearm."

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

"Both are currently in custody."

Related topics:Lancashire Police