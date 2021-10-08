Two arrested as police investigate rape of man in his 20s in Preston
Two men have been arrested in connection with the reported rape of a young man in Preston.
A man in his 20s reported being raped within an address in Tiber Street in the early hours of Saturday morning (October 2).
On Thursday (October 7), detectives released CCTV images of a man they would like to trace as part of their investigation.
Officers have now confirmed a 34-year-old man from Preston was later arrested on suspicion of rape later that evening.
A 27-year-old man from Preston was also arrested on suspicion of rape this morning (October 8).
They both remain in custody for questioning at this time.
"Thank you to everybody who shared our appeal," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
