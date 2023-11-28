Two arrested after money taken from till and bottles of alcohol stolen during burglary at Preston restaurant
Two people have been arrested after money and bottles of alcohol were stolen from a restaurant in Preston.
A restaurant in Watery Lane was burgled at around 1.40am on Tuesday (November 28).
Money was taken from the till and around ten bottles of alcohol were stolen during the incident.
A 34-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman, both from Preston, were arrested on suspicion of burglary nearby.
They remained in custody for questioning on Tuesday afternoon.