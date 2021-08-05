Two arrested after man found with 'extremely serious injuries' after assault in Lancashire

Police were called by the ambulance service at around 1.30pm to reports a man had been assaulted in Newton Street on July 30.

Officers found a local man in his 30s with a "serious head injury" when they arrived.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a "critical but stable condition".

A man remains in critical condition following an assault in Newton Street, Darwen.

Two men, aged 33 and 26, were arrested on suspicion of Section 18 Assault.

They have since been released under investigation.

Det Insp John McNamara, of East CID, said: "This incident has left a man with some extremely serious injuries and my thoughts are with him and his loved ones at this time.

"We know these kinds of incidents can cause a great deal of concern in the community and I would like to reassure the public that this is being treated as an isolated incident.

"We have so far made numerous enquiries to bring those responsible to justice and we are now asking for the public's help.

Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident and are keen to speak to anybody who saw a red car in the area at that time.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting log number 0721 of July 30, 2021.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

