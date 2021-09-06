Two arrested after burglary at Preston discount beauty shop

Officers with Preston Neighbourhood Task Force were called to investigate after a member of the public reported thieves breaking into the Savers discount beauty shop in Friargate.

The member of the public filmed the incident and was able to guide officers straight to the suspects, who tried to flee when police arrived at the scene.

But the pair were soon captured after a short foot chase through city centre streets.

Police arrested a pair of suspects after thieves broke into the Savers discount beauty shop in Friargate last night (Sunday, September 5). Pic: Google

Lancashire Police said all stolen property has been recovered.

A police spokesman said: "Following a report from the public that Savers PLC, Friargate was in the process of being broken into have attended and following a short foot chase detained and arrested two individuals and recovered all stolen property.

"This could not of been achieved without the help of a member of the public who filmed the whole incident and guided officers to the offenders."

