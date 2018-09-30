Two arrested after 80 year-old left fighting for his life after hit and run

Have your say

A man and a woman have been arrested over a hit-and-run which left an 81-year-old fighting for his life.

The pensioner was struck by a motorcycle which then sped off just before 9pm on Wednesday, Greater Manchester Police said.

A 24-year-old man and 26-year-old woman are being questioned in police custody after officers traced them to a property in the Moston area of Manchester on Saturday night.

The man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop and report a collision, and perverting the course of justice.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, conspiring to pervert the course of justice, and obstructing a constable.

The hit-and-run happened on Ashton New Road, in the Clayton suburb of the city, at 8.50pm on Wednesday, the force said.

The pensioner remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses are being sought.