The teenager was in Lune Street - which runs alongside Our Lady’s Catholic College and also leads towards the Millennium Bridge and cycle path - just before 3.30pm on Saturday when he was approached by his attackers.

He was not injured, but his bag and wallet were stolen before the offenders made off.

A 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, both from Lancaster, were later arrested on suspicion of robbery and bailed until October 23.