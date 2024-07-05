Two arrested after 11 bin bags full of electronic goods, cosmetics and food seized from car in Longridge
Officers from Lancashire Police's Specialist Operations unit stopped a Honda Civic in the town on Wednesday.
11 bin bags which contained electronic goods, cosmetics, hardware, pens, clothing and food items were subsequently seized.
A 39-year-old man from Wiltshire was arrested on suspicion of theft and handling stolen goods.
A 34-year-old man from London was also arrested on suspicion of theft.
Both men were later released on bail with conditions.
Lancashire Police suspected all of the property was stolen from shops in Cumbria and Lancashire, likely between Barrow-in-Furness and Garstang.
A spokesman for the force said: “The property is of high value - several thousand pounds worth - and we are looking to reunite stores with their goods.
“If any stores between Barrow-in-Furness and Garstang – we think it will be large shops involved - suspect goods were stolen on July 3, we ask them to contact us.”
You can contact the police by calling 101, quoting log number 0760 of 3rd July 2024.