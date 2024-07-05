Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two men were arrested after bin bags full of electronic goods, cosmetics and more were seized from a car in Longridge.

Officers from Lancashire Police's Specialist Operations unit stopped a Honda Civic in the town on Wednesday.

11 bin bags which contained electronic goods, cosmetics, hardware, pens, clothing and food items were subsequently seized.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bin bags full of electronic goods, cosmetics and more were seized from a car in Longridge (Credit: Lancashire Police) | Lancashire Police

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 39-year-old man from Wiltshire was arrested on suspicion of theft and handling stolen goods.

A 34-year-old man from London was also arrested on suspicion of theft.

Both men were later released on bail with conditions.

Lancashire Police suspected all of the property was stolen from shops in Cumbria and Lancashire, likely between Barrow-in-Furness and Garstang.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two men were arrested after the bags were seized (Credit: Lancashire Police) | Lancashire Police

A spokesman for the force said: “The property is of high value - several thousand pounds worth - and we are looking to reunite stores with their goods.

“If any stores between Barrow-in-Furness and Garstang – we think it will be large shops involved - suspect goods were stolen on July 3, we ask them to contact us.”