Two Albanians arrested for money laundering after £10,000 is found in their VW Passat
On May 31, officers pulled over a VW Passat turning from Garstang Road into St Vincent’s Road, Fulwood.
They smelled cannabis in the car and asked the driver, Denis Dulla, to step outside. Passenger Orges Mjeshtri was asked to sit in the rear seat.
When the vehicle was searched, cash believed to be in the region of 10,000 in was found in a box under the passenger seat.
Both men were arrested on suspicion of money laundering and their phones were seized.
Both have signed a document saying they have no future interest in the cash.
Preston Magistrates Court heard that Mr Mjeshtri is an illegal immigrant and the Home Office is now looking into his potential deportation.
Mr Dulla is seeking asylum. Both are on bail.
Neither men appeared at court and Magistrates agreed to hold proceedings until December 1 while further enquiries are made.