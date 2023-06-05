News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office forecast hottest day of the year with 26°C temperatures
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners

Two Albanians arrested for money laundering after £10,000 is found in their VW Passat

Two Albanians have been found with £10,000 cash in their car after being stopped by police in Preston.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 5th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 10:26 BST

On May 31, officers pulled over a VW Passat turning from Garstang Road into St Vincent’s Road, Fulwood.

They smelled cannabis in the car and asked the driver, Denis Dulla, to step outside. Passenger Orges Mjeshtri was asked to sit in the rear seat.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When the vehicle was searched, cash believed to be in the region of 10,000 in was found in a box under the passenger seat.

The junction of Garstang Road and St Vincent's Road, FulwoodThe junction of Garstang Road and St Vincent's Road, Fulwood
The junction of Garstang Road and St Vincent's Road, Fulwood
Most Popular

Both men were arrested on suspicion of money laundering and their phones were seized.

Both have signed a document saying they have no future interest in the cash.

Preston Magistrates Court heard that Mr Mjeshtri is an illegal immigrant and the Home Office is now looking into his potential deportation.

Mr Dulla is seeking asylum. Both are on bail.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Neither men appeared at court and Magistrates agreed to hold proceedings until December 1 while further enquiries are made.

Related topics:PolicePrestonCourts