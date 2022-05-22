Truck driver arrested on motorway after positive drugs test for cocaine

Officers from Lancashire Road Police recieved a call about a vehicle being driven in an erratic manner on the M55 on Saturday.
The vehicle was subsequently stopped on the M65 where the driver was arrested after giving a positive roadside drugs wipe for cocaine.
Lancashire Road Police said: “A concerned member of the public reported a vehicle being driven in an erratic manner on the M55.
"It was stopped on the M65 where the driver gave a positive roadside drugs wipe for cocaine. Driver arrested and vehicle recovered.”
Officers were also carrying out Operation Sawfish on the same day to target speeding cars and motorcycles entering rural villages in Lancashire.
A spokesman for the force wrote on its Twitter page: “Please slow down when entering rural villages. A number of tickets were issued to speeding cars and motorcycles today travelling in excess of the 30mph limit.”