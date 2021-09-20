Trio arrested in Pendle after police pursuit leads to cannabis farm hidden in car
Three people have been arrested after trying to flee police in an uninsured car which was stashed with a large amount of cannabis.
The incident happened yesterday evening (Sunday) when officers from the Ribble Valley Rural Task Force were on patrol in the West Craven area and spotted a suspicious car attempting to evade police.
A police spokesman said: "A short time later we located the car and the driver kindly turned down a dead end road in what appeared to be a poor attempt at giving us the slip.
"He was detained without incident. Unfortunately for him, the car wasn't insured so that has been seized and he has been reported for having no insurance.
"Matters got worse for the driver and two passengers when a large quantity of cannabis was found hidden in the car. All three are now in the cells awaiting interview. To cap a bad day off the driver is also under investigation for driving under the influence of drugs."