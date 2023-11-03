A family has paid tribute to a man who died following a collision in Knott End.

Lancashire Police officers were called to Lancaster Road at 5.50pm last Wednesday (October 25) following reports of a collision involving a Vauxhall Corsa and a Yamaha FZS.

The motorcyclist, who we can now name as 73-year-old Ian Hall, was taken to hospital where he sadly died on Monday.

In a tribute Ian’s family said: “Ian Hall, aged 73 and known to all as Joe, sadly passed away after a road traffic accident at Knott End.

“He was an avid motorcyclist doing what he loved. We wish to thank all that helped at the scene and for their rapid response.

“Joe will be deeply and sadly missed by his wife/family & friends.”

Following enquiries, a 38-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving and driving otherwise in accordance with a licence. He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Sgt Matt Davidson, of the Serious Collisions Investigation Unit, said: “This collision has resulted in a man losing his life and my thoughts are with Joe’s loved ones at this difficult time.

“Although we have made an arrest, our enquiries are very much ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what led to the collision, I would ask for any witnesses we haven’t already spoken to or anybody with dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage which captured anything in the lead up to the collision to get in contact with us.”