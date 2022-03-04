Stephen Greer, 65, of Market Place, Longridge, attended Preston Magistrates’ Court on Thursday afternoon, accused by the Crown Prosecution Service of:

- Two counts of intentionally sexually touching a girl aged six to seven years old between September 5, 2005 and September 4, 2007,

- Attempting to rape a woman between November 1, 2018 and November 30, 2018,

Preston Crown Court

- Assaulting a woman, occasioning her actual bodily harm, between January 1, 2014 and December 31, 2014.

Mr Greer did not enter a plea at Magistrates, and due to the seriousness of the charges, the case has been adjourned so that it can be sent for trial at Preston Crown Court on March 31.

Mr Greer has been released until that time on unconditional bail.