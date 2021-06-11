Trial date set for man accused of double stabbing at Burnley Marks and Spencer store
A man accused of trying to kill two women, who were stabbed at the Burnley branch of the Marks & Spencer store, has appeared in court.
Munawar Hussain (57) is charged with two counts of attempted murder over the alleged attack in the St James Street shop in Burnley on December 2nd.
The manager, in her 40s, was stabbed in the neck and a customer, in her 60s, suffered arm wounds.
Hussain, of Burnley, appeared at the Old Bailey by video-link.
He is next expected to appear at the same court, on September 17th, for a pre-trial and preparatory hearing.
The defendant was arrested and held under the Mental Health Act and was charged following a counter-terrorism investigation.
Mr Justice Sweeney set a trial date of November 29th at Leeds Crown Court.