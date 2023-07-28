Kerri Pegg appeared at Preston Crown Court court this week charged with having a relationship with a prisoner and accepting a Mercedes as a gift.

Pegg, 40, of Cinnamon Brow, Up Holland, is accused of two counts of misconduct in public office and possession of criminal property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She pleaded not guilty to all charges and a trial date was set for July 22, 2024. She remains on unconditional bail until then.

Kerri Pegg pleaded not guilty to all charges

Pegg is accused of entering into a relationship with a male prisoner at HMP Kirkham and signing him out on early release, accepting a Mercedes as a gift and attempting to conceal the origins of that vehicle.

She is also charged with failing to declare county court judgments and debt, and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property, namely a Mercedes.