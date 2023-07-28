News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Police in stand-off with man after he climbs onto supermarket roof
Murder probe launched after man, 50, found dead
Tesco to take over Preston Morrisons superstore

Trial date fixed for former HMP Kirkham prison governor accused of relationship with inmate and accepting Mercedes gift

A trial date has been fixed in the case of a former prison governor accused of having a relationship with an inmate.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 28th Jul 2023, 16:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 16:37 BST

Kerri Pegg appeared at Preston Crown Court court this week charged with having a relationship with a prisoner and accepting a Mercedes as a gift.

Pegg, 40, of Cinnamon Brow, Up Holland, is accused of two counts of misconduct in public office and possession of criminal property.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She pleaded not guilty to all charges and a trial date was set for July 22, 2024. She remains on unconditional bail until then.

Kerri Pegg pleaded not guilty to all chargesKerri Pegg pleaded not guilty to all charges
Kerri Pegg pleaded not guilty to all charges
Most Popular
Read More
Eight men await sentencing after blocks of cocaine worth ‘thousand of pounds’ ea...

Pegg is accused of entering into a relationship with a male prisoner at HMP Kirkham and signing him out on early release, accepting a Mercedes as a gift and attempting to conceal the origins of that vehicle.

She is also charged with failing to declare county court judgments and debt, and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property, namely a Mercedes.

The offences are said to have occurred between April 1, 2020 and February 11, 2021.