Travellers leave Worden Park in Leyland and move onto Euxton Skate Park

A group of Travellers have left Worden Park in Leyland and moved onto a skate park near Chorley.



The group had moved onto the car park at Worden Park on Tuesday, November 26, but vacated the site on Sunday afternoon (December 1).

The car park in Southport Road, next to Euxton Skate Park

They appear to have moved three miles to a car park next to Euxton Skate Park, in Southport Road, near the Tesco Extra store.

The car park is owned by Chorley Council and is part of the Yarrow Valley Country Park, but is often used by visitors to the skate park.

Coun Debra Platt, who lives nearby, said she had been walking her dog on Sunday evening at around 4.30 pm when she saw four white vans drive onto the car park.

Mrs Platt, borough councillor for Euxton South and clerk to Euxton Parish Council, said she immediately informed Chorley Council and Lancashire Police.

Travellers moved onto a car park belonging to Yarrow Valley Country Park in Southport Road, Euxton, near Chorley on Sunday (December 1). Pic: Google

She said the police visited the site within an hour and spoke with representatives from the Traveller community.

Yesterday (December 2), an officer from Chorley Council visited the site and advised them that they are trespassing on council-owned land.

The Council informed the group that it has applied for a court order to enforce their removal, with a court date set for 2pm tomorrow (December 4).

Travellers left Worden Park in Leyland on Sunday (December 1) after South Ribble Borough Council began enforcement proceedings against them last week

This morning (December 3), Chorley Council has again visited the group and has ordered them to leave the site by 4pm today.

If they do not leave by 4pm, Chorley Council said it will proceed with possession proceedings through the courts on Wednesday afternoon.

On Friday, November 29, South Ribble Borough Council (SRBC) sought a court order for their removal from Worden Park in Leyland.

SRBC said it was forced to close the park's public toilets and overflow car park over the weekend after Travellers refused to leave the site.

A convoy of caravans was seen leaving the park on Sunday afternoon, before arriving at Euxton Skate Park a short time later.