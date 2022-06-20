Trainee Lancashire Police officer drew red lines on Covid test strip to get time off work

Ahmed Anwari told his training officer last December that he had to stay at home because of a positive lateral flow test result.
His deception was uncovered though when he was asked to send a photograph of the result as proof and it became “clear that the test had been manually altered with drawn red lines”.
The officer was then invited to take a coronavirus test on a Microsoft Teams meeting in which he again falsely claimed the result was positive.
When confronted, Mr Anwari admitted falsifying the results and lying about them.
He resigned from the force a day later.
Chairing Monday’s hearing, Chief Constable Chris Rowley found that former officer 2568 Anwari had breached standards of professional behaviour and in doing so had committed gross misconduct.