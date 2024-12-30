Tragedy as man dies on Cleveleys beach after being rescued from sea

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 30th Dec 2024, 11:48 GMT
A man sadly died after being rescued from the sea in Cleveleys last night.

The Coastguard was mobilised after reports of a man in the sea, off the Promenade, at around 10.50pm.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the seafront, along with the Coastguard helicopter, whose crew brought the man’s body to shore.

Sadly, the 43-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lancashire Police said his death is currently being treated as unexplained, as enquiries continue today.

A man sadly died at the scene after he was rescued from the sea in Cleveleys last night (Sunday, December 29) | Gerald Murphy

A police spokesperson said: “We were called by the Coastguard at around 10.50pm on Sunday (December 29), to the Promenade, Cleveleys, to a report a man had been found in the sea.

“The emergency services attended and despite the best efforts of medical personnel, very sadly the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our thoughts are with the man's family at this sad and distressing time.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are continuing.”

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard Fleetwood added: “For our part, what we can say is, we were called at the request of the police to an incident in Little Bispham at 9pm, with HM Coastguard Lytham and Coastguard Helicopter, Rescue 936 supporting.

“We conducted searches using our rescue vehicles and search teams on foot, between Gynn Square and Rossall Point. The incident concluded at midnight.”

North West Ambulance Service were approached for comment.

