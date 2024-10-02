Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A baby boy has died after a pregnant mum-to-be was left for dead in a hit and run in Bamber Bridge.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was knocked down on a zebra crossing in Station Road on Sunday, close to the junction with Longbrook Avenue and Fourfields.

Around 8pm, the mum-to-be was crossing the road when she was struck by a dark grey Toyota Prius. The driver did not stop but left the scene travelling towards Preston, leaving the pregnant woman seriously injured in the road.

She underwent emergency surgery to have her baby boy delivered, but tragically, he later died in hospital. The woman remains in a critical condition.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Station Road, close to the junction with Longbrook Avenue and Fourfields, in Bamber Bridge shortly before 8pm | Google

Two boys aged 16 and 17 and a 53-year-old man, all from Bamber Bridge, were arrested in connection with the incident and bailed while police continue to investigate.

Three more people have since been arrested - a 17-year-old girl from Lostock Hall, a 19-year-old man from Bolton and a 40-year-old man from Blackburn on suspicion of assisting an offender and attempting to pervert the course of justice. They remain in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Jill Riley, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “This is an absolutely appalling incident which has resulted in the death of a little baby and has left his mother very poorly in hospital and my thoughts are with their loved ones.

“Our investigation is making good progress, but I would still like to hear from anyone who may have footage or information which could help us piece together the events which led to this tragic collision and what happened afterwards.”

A spokesman for Lancashire Police added: “Very sadly we can now confirm that at the time of the collision the victim was pregnant and while she underwent emergency surgery to have her baby boy delivered, he tragically later died in hospital.

“The car, believed to be a dark grey Toyota Prius, did not stop at the scene and enquiries are ongoing to trace the vehicle.

“We still want to speak to anyone who saw the car before or after the collision or anyone with information about who was in the car or the whereabouts of the vehicle, registration FY62 MXC.

“And we would like to hear from anyone with CCTV, dashcam, Ring doorbell or mobile phone footage.”

Anyone with information can get in touch by calling Lancashire Police on 101 and quoting log 1163 of September 29. You can also email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on[email protected]

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online atcrimestoppers.org.