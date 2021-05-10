Tories ahead in Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner race after first set of votes

The election count for the new Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner has gone to a second round after none of the candidates secured a majority of votes.

By Bill Jacobs, Local Democracy Reporter
Monday, 10th May 2021, 2:24 pm
Updated Monday, 10th May 2021, 2:47 pm

Conservative challenger Andrew Snowden is slightly ahead of Labour's incumbent Clive Grunshaw on first preference votes.

The remaining two candidates Liberal Democrat Neil Darby and the Reform UK Party's James Barker have now been eliminated.

Their second preference votes will now be distributed amongst the remaining to contenders to produce a final result to be announced later today.

Police and Crime Commissioner candidates (clockwise from top left): Clive Grunshaw (Labour), James Barker (Reform UK), Andrew Snowden (Conservative) and Neil Darby (Liberal Democrats) - second preference votes will now decide whether Mr. Snowden or Mr. Grunshaw wins.

On the first preferences Mr Snowden received 166,202 votes - 44.8 per cent of those cast.

Mr Grunshaw secured 154,195 votes - 41.5 per cent.

Liberal Democrat candidate Neil Darby got 32,813 (8.8 percent) while the Reform UK Party's Mark Barker got 17,926 (4.8 per cent).

The turn out across Lancashire in the PCC election was 33.7 per cent.

The results are being collated at King George's Hall in Blackburn.