'Tiny' 13-year-old boy appears at court in connection with shooting in Morecambe

The youth from Morecambe, Lancashire is alleged to have been the third person involved in a alleyway shooting in November last year .

It was the boy's first court appearance at Blackpool Youth Court where District Judge Jane Goodwin halted proceedings against him .

She told the Crown Prosecution Service to prepare what she called "a proper summary" of the case against the boy and if required review the charges he faces .

Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

The boy is alleged to have attempted to murder Scott McIver in an alley off Skipton Street, Morecambe in November 15.

McIver suffered life changing injuries when he was shot in the head with a homemade pipe gun.

The boy is further charged with possessing the gun with intent to endanger life and is also charged with a wounding offences.

Two co accused adults Joshua Giles (18) and Levi McCandlish (26) are due to appear before Preston Crown Court both charged with the attempted murder of McIver.

Defence lawyer John Greenwood told the Youth Court judge that he shared her misgivings about the Crown's case .

Prosecutor Liz Hayton maintained it was a joint enterprise by all three defendants who were seen on CCTV.

The judge bail the 13-year-old until January 18 and gave the Crown until January 13 to case review .