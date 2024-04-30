Thug who bit man's ear off during 'sickening' attack on Bolton Road in Darwen jailed
A thug who bit another man's ear off during a "sickening and callous" attack in Darwen has been jailed.
Steven Paterson left the victim fighting for his life following an assault inside a flat on Bolton Road at around 12.35pm on October 26, 2023.
Officers initially feared the victim had died when they arrived due to the severity of his injuries.
The victim - a man in his 50s - suffered a collapsed lung and a bleed on the brain which required a number of surgical interventions.
Paterson was arrested at the scene and later charged.
The 35-year-old, of Cavendish Street, Darwen, pleaded guilty to Section 18 wounding after appearing at Preston Crown Court earlier this year.
He was jailed for nine years and five months with an extended licence of five years after appearing in the dock again on Monday.
Tony Roberts, of Blackburn CID, said: “This was a sickening and callous attack which has left Paterson’s victim with life-threatening injuries.
“Nothing can justify the ferocious violence used in the attack, which included the victim losing part of his ears.
“I welcome the significant sentence handed down to Paterson which reflects the very real danger he presents to the public.”