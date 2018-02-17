Three-wheeled 'monstrosity' seized by police

Preston Police have seized a custom trike that has been a 'severe nuisance' to residents.

The seizure took place on Friday evening (February 16) in the Ribbleton Park area.

'Love' the feds

Police noted on social media that the three-wheeler had been causing severe nuisance to residents surrounding the park, labelling the vehicle as a "monstrosity".

As well as seizing the trike, officers noted some 'elegant' markings on the side in reference to the police force.

"The sleek and elegant design even included some articulate Pro-Police markings," a police spokesman said.