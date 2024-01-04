Three teenagers arrested after Mercedes car and two watches stolen during burglary in Blackburn
Three teenagers were arrested after a Mercedes and two watches were stolen during a residential burglary in Blackburn.
A Mercedes and two watches were stolen from an address in Avon Close shortly after 4.30am on Thursday (January 4).
Officers stopped the Mercedes in Sett End Road following a pursuit.
Three teenagers, aged 19, 18 and 17, were arrested on suspicion of burglary.
The 17-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving
They remained in custody for questioning on Thursday afternoon.