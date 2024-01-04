News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Three teenagers arrested after Mercedes car and two watches stolen during burglary in Blackburn

Three teenagers were arrested after a Mercedes and two watches were stolen during a residential burglary in Blackburn.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 4th Jan 2024, 18:56 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Mercedes and two watches were stolen from an address in Avon Close shortly after 4.30am on Thursday (January 4).

Officers stopped the Mercedes in Sett End Road following a pursuit.

Three teenagers were arrested following a residential burglary in BlackburnThree teenagers were arrested following a residential burglary in Blackburn
Three teenagers were arrested following a residential burglary in Blackburn
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Three teenagers, aged 19, 18 and 17, were arrested on suspicion of burglary.

The 17-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving

They remained in custody for questioning on Thursday afternoon.

Related topics:MercedesLancashireLancashire Police