Three people to appear in court after man seriously hurt in Carnforth Tesco car park

Three people have been charged after a man was wounded at Tesco in Carnforth last year.

By Michelle Blade
40 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Oct 2022, 11:10am

Police were called at about 3pm on Monday, June 28 2021 following a report of serious disorder in the car park of the Tesco store in Lodge Quarry.

A man in his 60s suffered serious head and facial injuries and a broken leg.

Following a complex investigation three people have now been charged.

They are: Martin McDonagh, 37, of Lisleen Road, Belfast is charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and affray; Terrance McDonagh, 38, of Grove Street East, Belfast is charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and affray; A 17-year-old youth, from Belfast, is charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

They are all due to appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court on November 17 at 9.30am.