Three people to appear in court after man seriously hurt in Carnforth Tesco car park

Police were called at about 3pm on Monday, June 28 2021 following a report of serious disorder in the car park of the Tesco store in Lodge Quarry.

A man in his 60s suffered serious head and facial injuries and a broken leg.

Following a complex investigation three people have now been charged.

Tesco Carnforth

They are: Martin McDonagh, 37, of Lisleen Road, Belfast is charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and affray; Terrance McDonagh, 38, of Grove Street East, Belfast is charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and affray; A 17-year-old youth, from Belfast, is charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, affray and possession of an offensive weapon.