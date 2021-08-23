Three people released without charge following van crash which killed Warton teenager

Van crash victim Ashley Donald

Ashley Donald was killed on June 26 when the Ford transit van he was travelling in as a passenger crashed on Lodge Lane, at the junction with Carr Lane and Huck Lane, shortly after 1am.

He was found unresponsive at the scene and was taken by ambulance to Blackpool Victoria Hospital, where he died.

The 21-year-old male driver, also from Warton, was not injured, and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and drink or drug driving.

A 36-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy suffered whiplash injuries, and a 31-year-old woman suffered a lower back injury in the crash. All three were taken to hospital, and were later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A police spokesman said today :"Three people – the 36-year-old man, the 17-year-old boy and the 31-year-old woman – have been released with no further action.

"The 21-year-old man remains on bail until September 21."

Mr Donald, a former Carr Hill High School student, was a member of Warton Football Club.

On August 1, the club held a friendly match against BAE Warton to raise money for a charity chosen by his family in his memory.

A club spokesman said: "Last month, we tragically lost our good friend and teammate Ash in a tragic accident. As a football club we have decided to honour Ash's memory by holding an annual friendly match in his memory.

"Ash's family will be there too, so this is another opportunity for us to pull together as a community, to not only show them our love and support, but to demonstrate just how much we all thought of Ash."