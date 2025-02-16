Three people arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after van ploughs into pedestrians
At 12:50am this morning a Ford Transit van collided with two pedestrians on Breck Road, Poulton-le-Fylde.
A man in his 20s, has suffered serious injuries, and remains in hospital for treatment. The other, a man in his 40’s, suffered minor injuries.
The van left the scene, and an investigation is underway.
In the early hours of this morning, the van was located and a 32-year-old man from Great Eccleston was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, drink driving and drug driving.
He remains in custody and two more people have since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
A spokesperson for the police said: “The van left the scene, and an investigation is ongoing.
“We want to reassure you that this is being treated as an isolated incident, and there is not thought to be any threat to the wider public.
“A 23-year-old man from Great Eccleston has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody.
“A 24-year-old man from Blackpool has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody.”
They added: “Our enquiries are very much ongoing. We know that the incident took place at a busy time of night, in a busy area, and there will have been people around, who we may not have spoken to. If this is you, or you know someone who was out in Poulton last night, or if you have seen footage circulating on social media, please do the responsible thing, and get in touch with us.
“If you can assist our enquiries in any way, witnessed the incident or have dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage please make contact.”
You can contact police on 101 quoting log 0063 of 16th February.