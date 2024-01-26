Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called to a report of a robbery on Linnet Street shortly after 8.55pm on Thursday, January 18.

The victim was followed by three men in another car as she drove from New Hall Lane to Skeffington Road and to St George’s Road.

The three men got out of the vehicle on Linnet Street before smashing the windows of her car and taking her handbag.

Three men smashed the windows of a woman's car on Linnet Street before stealing her handbag (Credit: Google)

Officers on Friday (January 26) launched a public appeal for information and urged anyone who could help them to come forward.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said:" We would like anyone who saw the pursuit and robbery to come forward.

"If anyone has dashcam or CCTV footage from the area, we'd like them to contact our officers."