Three men charged after £500 worth of goods stolen from Booths supermarket in Preston

Three men have been charged after more than £500 worth of goods were stolen from the Booths supermarket in Preston.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 17th Jan 2024, 13:29 GMT
Police were called to a report of a theft at the Booths store in Sharoe Green Lane, Fulwood shortly before 2pm on Monday, January 15.

Three men were subsequently arrested after officers stopped a car on Whittingham Lane in Broughton.

Three men have been charged following a theft at the Booths store in Preston (Credit: Google)Three men have been charged following a theft at the Booths store in Preston (Credit: Google)
More than £500 worth of goods had been stolen.

Edward Stokes, 37, of Jane Street, Salford, Charles Stokes, 23, and Martin Stokes, 27, both of Dixon Avenue, Salford, were later charged with an offence of theft.

They were remanded to appear before Preston Magistrates Court on Wednesday (January 17).

