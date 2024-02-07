Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The discovery was made on Sunday evening when officers were called to a report of a disturbance on Nicholas Street. Police attended and three males were arrested.

After conducting a thorough search of the property the cannabis farm was discovered. Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in the county and delivering on Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden's Fighting Crime Plan priority of disrupting and dismantling organised crime.

Three men have been arrested after police discovered an 'extensive' cannabis farm in Nicholas Street in Burnley

A police spokesman said: “We will continue to listen to the public and drive our targeted activity around what really matters most to our communities including drug dealing and cannabis farms.”