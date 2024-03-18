Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three men who threatened to chop off the fingers of their victims with a samurai sword during a gunpoint robbery in Blackpool have been jailed for a total of almost 20 years.

Paul Barwell, Jack Sampson and Kenzie Lathom were sentenced by a judge in Preston on Monday for the terrifying attack on a family in their own home:

Barwell, 43, of Levens Grove, Blackpool was sent down for nine years.

Sampson, 20, of no fixed abode, was jailed for six years and eight months

18-year-old Kenzie Lathom of Austin Grove, Blackpool was sentenced to serve four years in a young offenders institution.

The court heard that the three had burst into a terraced house in Braithwaite Street in the resort demanding £9,000 they claimed they were owed by the occupants.

All the men were wearing black clothing and balaclava helmets and all appeared to be holding weapons concealed under their coats.

A gun was pointed at the chest of one of the occupants who was asked: “Where’s your ****ing money?” The attacker went on: “I’ll shoot you.”

Another of the men screamed: “I’ll shoot your ****ing kneecaps off.”

Lathom was then said to have raised a sword and demanded: “Where’s the rest of the money? You owe us nine grand.”

Barrister Daniel Bramhall, prosecuting, said that while Lathom was waving the blade around the other two started rummaging through the drawers and cupboard in the house looking for cash.

They took a jar containing around £45 in change from the kitchen and placed it in a bag.

Mr Bramhall told Judge Simon Medland KC that Latham then threatened: “I’ll chop off your fingers. Where’s the rest of the money? I know you have more.”

When the three men eventually left the property, after putting the occupants through a frightening ordeal lasting between 15 and 20 minutes, they were seen outside on CCTV brandishing weapons.

Further threats were made by Lathom who was swinging the samurai sword around and shouting: “We’ll come back for the money you owe us.”

Police were called and the occupants of the house said they didn’t know any of the men and didn’t owe them any money.

Mr Bramhall went on: “There was a substantial amount of CCTV in this case and it was used to identify the defendants.

"Police officers were able to identify them – with Barwell also put at the scene of the robbery by virtue of his electronic ankle tag.

"Two witnesses also picked out Sampson at an identity parade."

When police searched their home addresses, they found a number of BB pistols at Barwell’s house and a large knife hanging behind a door.

Latham had swords and Sampson a number of knives and a large axe.

Examination of their mobile phones found they had chatted after the robbery of “lying low for a while.”

Barwell was the only one of the three who responded to questions in police interviews.

He denied being at the house and said he was at a party nearby at the time of the robbery.

Sampson and Lathom both gave "no comment" interviews.

The occupants in the house all said they had been shaken and scared by the incident and no longer felt safe.

Barwell also appeared for sentence of two charges of burglary – one in Whitegate Drive, Blackpool while the householders slept.

He was identified from a fingerprint on a cupboard in the couple’s bedroom.

A laptop, an Apple watch, a bike, cash and clothing were all stolen with a total value of around £3,000.

Barwell was also in court to be sentenced for a night-time burglary in a convenience store where it was said more than £13,000 worth of vapes and cigarettes were stolen.

Again he was identified from a fingerprint, this time on the till drawer. While police were searching his home they found a quantity of cannabis.

Paul Humphries, representing Barwell, told the court that the night before the robbery there had been a report of an incident involving the people in the house and one of his daughters.

“That doesn’t justify the robbery, but it does justify (him) going round to the house,” he said.

“He is aware that there is no alternative to custody (for the offences).”

He said his client had been struggling financially, having lost his job and having difficulties claiming benefits.

“He couldn’t support his family and he resorted to burglary which he very much regrets.”

Christopher Hudson, for Latham, said his client had limitations, was immature, easily-led and was easily exploited by adults.

He expressed remorse and regret about his involvement. He was just 17 when he committed the offence.

“He didn’t really know what was going on, he hadn’t really got a clue. Once inside (the house) he realised this was too much and tried to get them out.”

And Daniel Harman, for Sampson, added his client had endured a “rubbish, terrible upbringing.”

But he said he was “a rather meek, quiet, thoughtful young man.”

Judge Medland interjected: “It’s quite difficult to reconcile that with his conduct.”

Sentencing the trio, the judge told them anyone who “banded together” to commit serious offences must expect serious sentences.

He said they had used disguises and carried weapons and undertaken “a prolonged and violent robbery of people in their own home.”

He added: “People are entitled to be safe in their own homes and not be victims of robbery.

"This was prolonged and violent and must have been the subject of pre-planning.”

In addition to nine years for robbery he sentenced Barwell to six months in prison to run concurrently for the burglaries and did not impose an extra penalty for possessing cannabis.