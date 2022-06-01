Three arrests after motorbikes stolen from outside Heysham pub

Police said the owners of the motorbikes were left despairing after their vehicles were stolen last night (Tuesday, May 31).

Less than an hour later a van had been stopped, two of the bikes had been recovered and three people were under arrest.

Police were called at around 11.45pm to reports the three bikes had been taken from outside the Royal Hotel in Main Street, Heysham and within a short time officers were able to establish that they were being transported in a Vauxhall Vivaro down the M6.

One van was initially stopped on the motorway, but a quick search revealed it was not the right vehicle and it was sent on its way. A huge thanks goes to the driver for his patience and understanding

A short time later the correct vehicle was stopped on the M58 close to junction one. Two bikes were recovered at the scene. Enquires are ongoing to locate the third one.

Three men were arrested at the scene. Two of them – aged 23 and from Liverpool and 25, from Bootle – were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle. A 33-year-old man from Litherland was arrested on suspicion of theft from a vehicle.

All three remain in custody and enquiries are ongoing.