Three men have been arrested on suspicion of stealing from skips near Leyland.

The trio from Preston were arrested after police were called to Farington Household Waste Recycling Centre off Flensburg Way last night.

Officers made their way to the scene at 7.20pm after reports of men parking outside the gates and climbing into the secured site.

They fled but were caught after a short foot chase, with two captured trying to run back to their car and another found hiding in a hedge.

Lancashire Police said the men, aged 30, 34 and 39, were arrested on suspicion of burglary. The car, an Audi, was also seized on suspicion of being used in the commission of crime, said the force.

Police at the scene at Farington Household Waste Recycling Centre in Leyland | Lancashire Police

Police statement

A police spokesperson said: “You may have seen police activity around Tank Roundabout on Flensburg Way, Leyland yesterday evening.

“There has been a number of theft incidents over recent weeks at the Farrington Waste Recycling Site.

“To update you, we have arrested three men following reports of people entering the Farington Waste Recycling Site and taking property from within.

“We were called at around 7.20pm (Wednesday, August 28) after multiple reports from the Farington Mews Community and Neighbourhood Watch group of three males who have exited a vehicle and then entered the Farington Waste Recycling Site.

“PS Riding, PC Miller PC Shorthall and PC Shuttleworth from Team 5 Response have attended the location and after a short foot chase two males were detained trying to run back to their vehicle and another located trying to hide in a hedge.

Their vehicle was seized by police on suspicion of being used in the commission of crime | Lancashire Police

“A 30-year-old man from Preston was arrested under suspicion of burglary.

A 34-year-old man from Preston was arrested under suspicion of burglary.

A 39-year-old man from Preston was arrested under suspicion of burglary.

“Their vehicle was seized for use in the commission of crime. They are now in custody awaiting interview.

“Thank you to the community groups for the help and support!”