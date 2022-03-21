Three arrested after stolen van used in attempted carjacking stopped by police in Preston

Police tried to stop the van in Preston after believing it had been used in an attempted carjacking on Sunday (March 20).

The vehicle, which was sporting false plates, failed to stop and a pursuit ensued.

Officers deployed a stinger three times to bring the fleeing vehicle to a stop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three people were subsequently arrested.

"The vehicle was later found to be a stolen vehicle,” police added.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking HERE.

Police tried to stop the van in Preston after believing it had been used in an attempted car jacking. (Credit: Lancashire Police)