Three arrested after stolen van used in attempted carjacking stopped by police in Preston

Three people were arrested after a stolen van used in an attempted carjacking was stopped by police in Preston.

By Sean Gleaves
Monday, 21st March 2022, 1:49 pm

Police tried to stop the van in Preston after believing it had been used in an attempted carjacking on Sunday (March 20).

The vehicle, which was sporting false plates, failed to stop and a pursuit ensued.

Officers deployed a stinger three times to bring the fleeing vehicle to a stop.

Three people were subsequently arrested.

"The vehicle was later found to be a stolen vehicle,” police added.

Police tried to stop the van in Preston after believing it had been used in an attempted car jacking. (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Three people were arrested after the stolen van was stopped by police in Preston. (Credit Lancashire Police)