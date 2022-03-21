Three arrested after stolen van used in attempted carjacking stopped by police in Preston
Three people were arrested after a stolen van used in an attempted carjacking was stopped by police in Preston.
By Sean Gleaves
Police tried to stop the van in Preston after believing it had been used in an attempted carjacking on Sunday (March 20).
The vehicle, which was sporting false plates, failed to stop and a pursuit ensued.
Officers deployed a stinger three times to bring the fleeing vehicle to a stop.
Three people were subsequently arrested.
"The vehicle was later found to be a stolen vehicle,” police added.
