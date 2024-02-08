Three arrested after 'Rambo-style' knife, knuckle duster and Class A drugs seized in Preston
Officers were alerted to concerns of suspected drug dealing in the St Anthony's Road area on Tuesday (February 6).
Two men seen in a nearby alleyway were subsequently searched under Section 23 the Misuse of Drugs Act.
This search was negative and the pair were sent on their way.
Police then searched a nearby property where they found a large amount of suspected Class A drugs, cash and mobile phones.
"Weapons including a knuckle duster and Rambo style knife were also seized," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
A 16-year-old boy from Nelson, a 19-year-old man from Manchester and 57-year-old man from Preston were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and money laundering.
All three were bailed while an investigation continued.
If you are concerned about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.
Always call 999 in an emergency.