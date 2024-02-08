Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers were alerted to concerns of suspected drug dealing in the St Anthony's Road area on Tuesday (February 6).

Two men seen in a nearby alleyway were subsequently searched under Section 23 the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This search was negative and the pair were sent on their way.

Two teenagers and a man were arrested after police found suspected Class A drugs and a Rambo-style knife in Preston

Police then searched a nearby property where they found a large amount of suspected Class A drugs, cash and mobile phones.

"Weapons including a knuckle duster and Rambo style knife were also seized," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

A 16-year-old boy from Nelson, a 19-year-old man from Manchester and 57-year-old man from Preston were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and money laundering.

All three were bailed while an investigation continued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are concerned about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.