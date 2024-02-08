News you can trust since 1886
Three arrested after 'Rambo-style' knife, knuckle duster and Class A drugs seized in Preston

Two teenagers and a man were arrested after police found suspected Class A drugs, a knuckle duster and a Rambo-style knife in Preston.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 8th Feb 2024, 16:12 GMT
Officers were alerted to concerns of suspected drug dealing in the St Anthony's Road area on Tuesday (February 6).

Two men seen in a nearby alleyway were subsequently searched under Section 23 the Misuse of Drugs Act.

This search was negative and the pair were sent on their way.

Police then searched a nearby property where they found a large amount of suspected Class A drugs, cash and mobile phones.

"Weapons including a knuckle duster and Rambo style knife were also seized," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

A 16-year-old boy from Nelson, a 19-year-old man from Manchester and 57-year-old man from Preston were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and money laundering.

All three were bailed while an investigation continued.

If you are concerned about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

