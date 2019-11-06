Three arrested after Bonfire Night horror as police officers injured during street attacks in Preston

Police are appealing for information after a shocking Bonfire Night attack on a police van left two officers injured.

Around 10.30pm yesterday (Tuesday, November 5) a brick was thrown through the driver window of a police van in Grizedale Crescent.

Fireworks confiscated in Preston

The brick missed the officer driving the vehicle but flying glass caused minor cuts and injuries to two PCSOs.

A second brick was thrown through a side window of the van, with officers who responded to the incident then targeted with fireworks.

The attack was one of more than a dozen incidents in the Moor Nook area yesterday evening where fireworks were fired at officers.

Three men have been arrested by police in connection with the incidents, with a number of fireworks, including incendiary-type devices, recovered.

A brick thrown into a police van last night

Police are appealing for information and urging anyone who knows those responsible for the offences to come forward.

Supt Karen Edwards, of Lancashire Police, said: “This was a shocking and despicable attack which has left two PCSOs with minor injuries.

“It is only luck which has prevented both officers from suffering a worse outcome. Thankfully they were not seriously injured and are recovering.

“I find it staggering in this day and age our officers continue to be targeted and attacked. The behaviour and actions of those involved is appalling. If you know those involved I would urge you to come forward immediately and contact police with information.

Damage to the police van

“Officers and staff routinely put themselves in harm’s way as they carry out their duties serving our communities and protecting the public.

“These cowardly attacks show once again the dangers that our staff face and how they put their lives on the line each and every day to protect people.

“It should not be seen as simply part of the job and we will continue to seek the prosecution of any one who assaults our staff and, more importantly, will support our officers and staff if they are assaulted.

“My message to the offenders who targeted my officers last night is we do everything in our power to identify and arrest you. As such we have carried out enforcement activity today resulting in several arrests. We will work round the clock to locate and arrest the others involved.”

The brick lodged in the dashboard of the police van

Rachel Hanley, Lancashire Federation Branch Chair, added: “It is horrifying to hear of our colleagues being attacked in such a way, it is certainly down to luck that they did not receive more serious injuries.

“We are approaching the anniversary of the Protect the Protectors legislation, I hope the offenders are duly arrested and dealt with appropriately.

“There are far too many of these reports following Bonfire night, to throw fireworks near or at other human beings is incomprehensible, dangerous and can result in life changing injuries. Our emergency workers are stretched to capacity and mindless acts such as this are an absolute disgrace.”

Three men aged 18, 19 and 20, from Preston, have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and are in custody.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 1660 of November 5.