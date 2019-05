Have your say

Police want to speak to this woman about a theft in Percy Street.

Officers say that Kurline Scott, 33, is wanted in connection with theft offences in Preston.

Kurline Scott

They tweeted that: "A man in his 60s had £300 stolen from an address in the Percy Street area on April 13, with Scott thought to be involved.

READ MORE >>> Penwortham Police appeal for information about Papa John's assault again



"Anyone with information can call 101 quoting log 729 of April 13."