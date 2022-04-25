Police were called to the historic village, just two miles from Junction 33 of the M6 motorway, after a teenager was reported missing this afternoon (Monday, April 25).

Due to serious concerns for his welfare, Lancashire Police dispatched a fleet of officers and the force helicopter to the village to help search for the missing youngster and a silver Nissan.

Police at the scene in Rivers View Fold, Dolphinholme this afternoon (Monday, April 25). Pic credit: John Angus Spencer-Barnes (@JohnBarnesUK)

After knocking on doors and searching the River Wyre, the emergency search was stood down at around 2pm when the teen was found safe inside a home in Rivers View Fold.