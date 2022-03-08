This is why fire crews and police were searching the canal in Preston last night

Firefighters joined police in a search of the waterway to find Bogdan Timofte, who was last seen in the Villiers Court area yesterday evening.

Penwortham fire station deployed its boat and water incident unit to the scene and the police dog unit was also brought in to help find the missing 39-year-old.

Firefighters in waterproof suits boarded the boat and steered it along the canal from Stocks Road, past Blackpool Road to the bridge at Woodplumpton Road, using torches to search gardens that back onto the water.

Fire crews taking part in the search for missing man Bogdan Timofte, 39, near Lancaster Canal in Preston last night. Pic credit: Ashton & PR2 Community Group

Police officers also searched the canalside on foot, some with dogs, whilst ambulance crews followed close by.

The canal search was unsuccessful and the fire service was stood down at around 12.20pm and its boat pulled from the water.

Police say Bogdan’s disappearance is “worrying” and today (Tuesday, March 8) the force has issued a public appeal to help find him.

He is described as 6ft tall, of large build with brown, greying hair styled in a ponytail. He was wearing a dark blue jacket and light blue jeans at the time of his disappearance.

Bogdan Timofte, 39, was last seen yesterday (Monday, March 7) in the Villiers Court area of Preston. Police are very concerned for his welfare and are urging anyone who knows where he is to come forward

PC Luke Cranmer, of Preston Police, said: “Bogdan’s disappearance is worrying and we would ask anyone who knows his whereabouts, or has seen a man matching his description, to contact police immediately.”