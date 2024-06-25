This is why a police helicopter was circling Preston today as police issue appeal

A police helicopter was seen circling around Preston city centre earlier today.
A photo of a Lancashire Constabulary helicopter captured by Ian Robinson.

Lancashire Police confirmed they were called at 12.18pm today to a report of a suspected stolen car in the Bamber Bridge area.

The car was found abandoned in Irongate and a search involving the police helicopter, commenced for two men seen leaving the vehicle.

Police added that their enquiries are continuing and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, log 0584 of 25th June.

