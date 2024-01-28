This is the moment Lancashire police catch a drunk driver swaying across the M55 motorway
Police caught a drunk driver who caused 'chaos' on the M55 on Saturday evening.
CCTV shows the car swerving across the motorway, at around 5:50pm on Saturday (27 Jan).
The driver of the vehicle was so intoxicated, he 'literally fell out of the vehicle when it was stopped', according to Lancashire Police.
A post on social media reads: "He is currently in the cells and will be dealt with for drink driving offences in the morning."