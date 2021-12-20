Third person charged following Heysham explosion that killed two-year-old

Lancaster Magistrates' Court.

Paul Marsh, 54, of Banks Crescent, Heysham is accused of theft and damage.

Another man, 47, previously arrested in connection with the incident, will not face any charges.

Lancashire Police said on Friday that two people have been charged with manslaughter after the death of George Hinds in a gas explosion at a house in Heysham.

Sharon Greenham, 51, and Darren Greenham, 44, both of Ambleside Avenue, Lancaster, are accused of manslaughter and theft.

They were charged on Friday, a spokesman for Lancashire Constabulary said. The pair are accused over a blast on May 16 this year.

Emergency services found two houses had collapsed and a third was seriously damaged after being called to Mallowdale Avenue at around 2.40am.

Two-year-old George Arthur Hinds died as a result of the blast, while his parents and another man and woman required hospital treatment, police said.

An investigation by engineers for energy provider Cadent ruled out a fault with the gas network as a cause of the explosion and a criminal probe was subsequently launched.