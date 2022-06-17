Third arrest of 66-year-old after suspected carbon monoxide death at Morecambe hotel

An investigation was launched following an incident on Boxing Day last year where five people were taken to hospital following the suspected gas leak at the Royal Hotel, Marine Road Central, Morecambe.

All those affected on that occasion were discharged but police enquiries established that in November last year a 66-year-old man had died at the hotel. Tests showed Graham Holden had a high level of carbon monoxide in his blood.

Last Thursday two people were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. They are a 41-year-old man from Morecambe, a 42-year-old man from Bolton le Sands

Detectives have now arrested a third man following a suspected carbon monoxide death at a Morecambe hotel.

On Friday June 10 a further 66 year old man from Morecambe was arrested in connection with this investigation.

This week a two further people have been interviewed in connection with this inquiry - a 72-year-old man from Morecambe area and a 50 year old man from Morecambe.

DI Dylan Hrynkow, of West CID, said: “This is an incredibly complex and sensitive investigation and I would ask for patience while we establish the full circumstances of what has occurred. However, my thoughts are very much with the loved ones of the deceased at this time.”

The police investigation into the cause of the suspected carbon monoxide poisoning is continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting log reference 0353 of December 26.