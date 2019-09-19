‘Thinnest dog ever’ who ate glass and batteries to survive is now looking for his forever home in Lancashire

Eric was found ‘on death’s door’ but is now the picture of health - and is ready to find his forever home.



A dog described as the ‘thinnest dog ever seen alive’ by an RSPCA inspector is now looking for a new home in Lancashire.

Eric was so hungry that he ate batteries and glass to survive

Eric was rescued from the yard of an empty council house in Accrington in March.

Inspector Nina Small rushed the bull breed cross to the vet where he collapsed and was unable to stand or lift his head.

"He’s the thinnest dog I’ve ever seen alive", said Nina.

"All of the bones in his body were visible, he was covered in urine and his nails were overgrown.

Eric was found on deaths door but is now the picture of health and is ready to find his forever home

“His faeces had pieces of glass and metal as big as a 50 pence piece in it, and bits of batteries.

"I believe poor Walter had been confined somewhere out of sight, eating whatever he’s been able to get in his mouth - perhaps a garage or a shed.

“We’re still investigating this case but are thrilled that he’s now back to a healthy weight and full strength so that we can find him a wonderful new home.”

Now, five months later, Eric - now called Walter - weighs a healthy 20kg after making a remarkable recovery.

His faeces had pieces of glass and metal as big as a 50 pence piece in it, and bits of batteries

"Walter is a sweet-natured, friendly boy who loves life, people and food!", said Nina.

“He has a wonderful, energetic personality and lots of character. He loves taking long naps cuddled up next to you and is happy living in a home with cats and another dog.”

RSPCA Lancashire East have been caring for Walter since he was rescued.

A spokesman said: “He was at death’s door but now he is the picture of health. He’s been in foster care and has made a remarkable recovery thanks to the care and dedication of his family. Now, he is ready for a forever home of his own!

Five months later, Eric - now called Walter - weighs a healthy 20kg after making a' remarkable recovery

"He has had a really bad start in life and would benefit from an experienced owner who can help with his training and give him a safe, home with a steady routine.

"He is excitable and playful around other dogs and would benefit from further socialisation to build his confidence and help him learn some manners.

"As he’s quite bouncy he would be best in an adult-only home or a family with older children."

READ MORE: "This is what my dog looked like after nearly dying from eating cannabis", Leyland woman's warning after pet eats drug-laced cookie

READ MORE: RSPCA North West: these 22 gorgeous pups need new forever homes

Walter is fully house trained and travels well in the car.

He is happy being left for short periods of time and walks well on a lead with lots of encouragement.

He has a slight skin issue for which he is on treatment.

Anyone interested in offering Walter a new home can contact the branch by calling 01254 231118.